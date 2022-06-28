Rupee sheds 47 paisas against US dollar

Exchange rate of Pak Rupee weakened by 47 paisas against the US Dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs207.94 against the previous day’s closing of Rs207.47. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs206 and Rs208.5 respectively.The price of Euro was appreciated by Rs1.65 and closed at Rs220.05 against the previous day’s closing of Rs218.40. Meanwhile, Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of Rs1.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was being traded at Rs256.12 as compared to its last closing of Rs254.63. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 13 paisas to close at Rs56.61 and Rs55.40 respectively.