Naseebo Lal aces ‘Naina lagiyan barishaan,’ performance video goes viral

The video of esteemed singer Naseebo Lal’s brilliant performance of Naina Lagiyan Barishan is going viral. The video, which made rounds on the visual sharing outlet, sees her showing off her prowess with Sarmad Qadeer. The video has millions of views and thousands of likes. Netizens couldn’t help themselves from praising the legendary musician.

It is pertinent to mention that Naseebo Lal is recognized across the work thanks to her stellar artistry.

Veteran Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi praised his Pakistani counterpart for her beautiful duet Tu Jhoom with Abida Parveen.

The duet broke the internet when it first aired on YouTube and television channels. It got millions of views. There are countless reaction videos made on it as well.

Naseebo Lal shared a video in which Daler Mehndi spoke highly of her. The Indian singer said his Pakistan counterpart earned tremendous fame across the world. He added that her tone was beautiful.

Daler Mehndi added that the tone and a beautiful voice mean a lot to a musician. He mentioned that “music connects the universe and beautiful singers are its rulers”.

The Indian singer said that musicians are successful because of their fans. He asked music lovers to extend their blessings to the Pakistani artists because of her contribution to the music industry.

Daler Mehndi wished Naseebo Lal the best for her upcoming ventures and continues to please music lovers and fans.