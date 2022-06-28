Shahrukh Khan thanks fans for celebrating his 30 years in showbiz with grandeur

There was and can never be another Shah Rukh Khan. On June 25, 2022, fans from across the globe came together to celebrate 30 years of SRK in showbiz. Beyond his on-screen charm, brilliance, and grandeur, Shah Rukh Khan has proved that he is King Khan even off-screen. Whether it’s the way he arrives for a red-carpet event or the style he flaunts during media interactions, Bollywood’s Badshah is all things royal and regal. The actor took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans for showering him with love and celebrating the special day with so much love. Sharing the emotional note, King Khan wrote, “Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all.”