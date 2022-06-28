Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor might ink the name of his first child soon: Report

After their dreamy wedding in March, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy today. While the news came as a surprise, Ranbir for past few days was hinting about the news.

During one of the interviews, Ranbir even went on to share, he might get a tattoo of his children’s names. He said, “I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name.”

Earlier during Shamshera’s press conference, When quizzed about how much more work he will do post-marriage, he said that he has to make a family and hence will have to do lots of work. “Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai sir. Abhi mujhe family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam karraha tha. Nahi nahi, abhi mai bahot kaam karunga,” he said. Earlier in the day, Alia took to her Instagram handle to announce the big news. Sharing a picture from their sonography section, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.