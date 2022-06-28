Court confirms interim bail of 10 PTI MPAs

A sessions court on Monday confirmed the interim bail of 10 MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case. The court confirmed the interim bail of Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Sadia Sohail Rana, Sania Kamran, Zainab, Sher Akbar Khan, Mian Atif and Umar Aftab. Additional District and Sessions Judge Yasin Mohal passed the orders after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining the case record. The police presented the case record, during the proceedings and apprised that all accused had joined the investigation. The MPAs had approached the court for the grant of bail, saying that they were not involved in the case and it was registered with mala fide intentions. Qila Gujjar Singh Police had registered a case under sections 324, 353, 186 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code against unidentified people for creating ruckus and torturing Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and other members during an assembly session held on April 16.