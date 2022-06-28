Rawalpindi Women University holds job fair

The Rawalpindi Women University (RWU) hosted a job fair which was inaugurated by Vice President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Talat Mehmood Awan. According to the university, over twenty different companies participated in the event and provided a platform for connecting with them to the graduating students regarding career placement and internship opportunities. Graduates submitted their resumes and several on-spot interviews were also held. Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, was thankful to the chief Guest for his time and she appreciated the hard work of the organizers in putting up the event together. The Chief Guest then distributed Appreciation Shields to participating companies namely 9D Technologies, Smark Real Estate, Star Land Marketing, Realtor Advertising, Broadsheet Marketing , E-Rozgar (RWU), First Women Bank, Trade Expeditors Pakistan (Private) Ltd., IGI- Life Vitality, Tangent Technologies Pvt Ltd , Jubilee Family Takaful, Dream Achievers 21 (Forever Living Products), Pakistan Meteorological Department , European Complex/Black Horse International, Pk Business Edge,Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan Mobile Communication Limited (PMCL), Akin Foods , IPLEX Pvt Ltd. and State Life Insurance Corporation.