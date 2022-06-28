APHC AJK lauds British Kashmiri diaspora for highlighting Kashmir cause

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter on Monday in an extra-ordinary meeting in Islamabad hailed the Kashmiri Diaspora settled in the United Kingdom for playing a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

The meeting was chaired by APHC AJK convener Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, said a news release. Former convener APHC AJK Syed Yousuf Naseem briefed the house today after a 4 month visit to United Kingdom. Addressing a function, the former APHC AJK convener said that the Kashmiri Diaspora in UK is very important for highlighting the Kashmir issue.

After the abrogation of Article 370 by Modi and the BJP government in IIOJK, this Diaspora strongly reacted to the unilateral and illegal decision of the Indian government. Syed Yousuf Naseem attended different conferences across UK and interacted with different human rights organizations, bar councils and political activists, briefing them about severe human rights violations in IIOJK. APHC AJK hails the contribution of Lord Qurban, Raja Najabbat Hussain, Muhammad Ghalib, Fahim Kiyani, Barrister Abdul Majeed Trumboo, Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Nazir Ahmed Quraeshi, Aijaz Fazl, Syed Nazir Gilani, Muzamil Ayub Thakur, Barrister Azher Iqbal, Barrister Abid Hussain and Syed Kamran Abid Bukhari.