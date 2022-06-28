PMLN protests against forceful expulsion of MPA Ikhtair Wali

The workers of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N, Peshawar Chapter here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against forceful expulsion of member provincial assembly, Ikhtair Wali Khan from KP Assembly. MPA Ikhtair Wali and other PMLN KP leaders, the PMLN workers raised placards and banners with different slogans to deplore imposition of ban on Wali. The protesters gathered in front of KP Assembly demanding the KP Deputy Assembly to immediately withdraw his ruling regarding the imposition of two days ban on entry of the PMLN leader. They said that illegal ban on Ikhtair Wali was imposed after he unmasked the poor performance of the KP Govt on the floor of the house. They said the dictatorship of PTI Chairman Imran Khan would not be allowed in KP. Later, the protesters peacefully disbursed.