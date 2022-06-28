Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, June 29, 2022


Criminal lawyers in England and Wales stage pay strike

AFP

Senior criminal lawyers in England and Wales on Monday went on strike in a dispute over pay, just days after rail workers staged stoppages and other sectors threatened industrial action. Barristers have threatened a series of walkouts over the coming weeks and to refuse to accept new cases or cover for colleagues as part of the action. The action fuels fears of a “summer of discontent” as a growing number of key worker groups demand pay rises to combat rising inflation, which has hit 9.1 percent — a 40-year high. In London, several hundred barristers — some dressed in their trademark horsehair wigs and black gowns — staged a picket outside the Central Criminal Court, known as the Old Bailey. Other lawyers staged similar actions in five other cities including Cardiff and Manchester. Some held up placards reading “£12,200 median income in first three years, 300 left last year”, in a reference to the pay of the most junior barristers, many of whom are leaving the profession. Justice Minister Dominic Raab — a former lawyer — hit back, saying the strike action was “regrettable” and would “only delay justice for victims”.

