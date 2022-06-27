Kashmir Troubles

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s riveting quote of 2005 in which he had proudly advocated his 150-million-strong Muslim citizenry–that too at the height of the War on Terror–stands poles apart from the ruling administration’s fully-funded onslaught on the Muslims living in the land of Ganges. To rub the salt in the wounds of Article 370’s abrogation, PM Narendra Modi has invited the entire G-20 machinery to enjoy the kingdom of heaven for the upcoming summit.

Could there be a greater mockery of the plight faced by over 10 million Muslims continually subjugated by special forces in the world’s largest open-air jail? But New Delhi’s atrocities to squashing the green in its flag in broad daylight are no longer confined to rounds of Chinese whispers. By looking the other way as millions continue to be tormented with a Damoclean sword dangling upon their lives and livelihoods, PM Modi and his cronies have repeatedly reaffirmed their priorities.

Come what may, the Muslim blood is a very cheap price to pay for the appeasement of the local vote bank. However, the international community cannot let this violation slide by. Until the long-promised referendum is arranged under UN supervision, the valley of Kashmir remains a disputed territory. And instead of forcing Indian authorities to sit at the deliberations table and listen to the grievances of those who have been yearning for a single such chance for decades, the softest of a rallying cry would set the bully’s tactics in stone.

The Pakistani foreign office has risen to the occasion, just as expected, by cautioning leading players to not pick sides in the hawkish game of legitimising the much-condemned illegal control. But no matter how good of a first impression our young and dynamic minister might have left around the world, he alone cannot undo the damage. Pakistan needs the UN to finally realise the grave implications of India treading upon this path because flashy daredevilry seldom results in anything other than self-destruction. *