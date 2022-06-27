PM Youth Programme – Weightlifting league inaugurated

SUKKUR: The Prime Minister Youth Program-Weightlifting (Provincial) league competition organised by the Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad was inaugurated at Syed Qaim Ali Shah Indoor Sports Complex of the university on Monday.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, VC, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skills Development, Khairpur, Prof Noor Ahmed Shaikh and Engr. Javed Ahmed Memon, Director Sports Higher Education Commission, Islamabad jointly inaugurated the event.

While talking to the participants, VC Dr Khalil said that Shah Abdul Latif University was catering to the academic needs of three provinces. The co-curricular activities were an integral part of academic life adding that a healthy mindset could contribute positively in the society. They were committed to providing all the possible facilities to their sportsmen, he added.

Prof. Dr Noor said that sports were vital for promoting the healthy environment at campuses, and as a result the campuses would be tolerant and peaceful. He said that they were committed to providing a viable platform for sports at Skills Development University, Khairpur.

Engr. Javed Ahmed Memon said that the purpose of organising the event was to promote the sports culture and do talent hunt. He mentioned that the selections of the various teams were made in a transparent manner adding that the HEC was committed to providing appropriate funds for the promotion of sports activities across the country.