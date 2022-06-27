102 Corona patients quarantine in RWP

RAWALPINDI: As many as 102 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while 13 more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority Monday, among the recent cases, six arrived from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Rawal town, and one from Taxila. The report informed that a total of 46,790 infected cases, 43,276 were from Rawalpindi and 3,514 from other districts.

The report further said that 6,929,363 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,695 samples were collected, out of which 682 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 percent.