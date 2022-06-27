PM Shehbaz to host dinner for coalition parties’ lawmakers tonight

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hosting dinner for MNAs of coalition parties at Prime Minister’s Office tonight (Monday).

At the dinner, which will be attended by the MPs from the PML-N and other coalition parties, topics such as the present political climate and the fiscal year 2022–23 budget will be discussed.

The MQM-P had requested the premier’s intervention in the party’s deal with PPP regarding local government on Sunday.

Following the agreement between the two parties, MQM-P, the PTI’s main ally at the time, declared that it has formally chosen to support the unified Opposition ahead of the no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court’s ruling regarding local government is to be implemented in letter and spirit within a month, per the terms of the negotiated accord, with the consent of PPP and MQM-P.

Wasim Akhtar, the leader of the MQM-P and a former mayor of Karachi, voiced his worries during a press conference about the agreement between the MQM-P and PPP.