US dollar loses ground against Pakistani rupee

The Pakistani rupee experienced a sharp recovery against the US dollar on Monday. It was traded at Rs206.75 in the interbank market, up 73 paisas from the previous day.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistani rupee was fluctuating and had lost 25 paisas against the US dollar after making a healthy gain of Rs4.70 due to positive economic news.

The dollar gained Rs1.27 during trading on Friday, having previously been traded at Rs208.50, and appeared to be regaining strength. But in the end, the dollar only gained 25 paisas, ending the day at Rs207.48.