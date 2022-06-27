China’s Li wins dramatic play-off to take Munich title

MUNICH: Li Haotong drained a 50-foot putt for birdie on the first play-off hole to complete a wire-to-wire victory at the International Open on Sunday for his first win in over four years. The Chinese had led after each of the first three rounds in Munich and quickly extended his overnight three-shot advantage to five with an early flurry of birdies. But four bogeys in 10 holes left the 26-year-old needing birdies at the 16th and 17th to reclaim a one-shot lead from Belgium’s Thomas Pieters heading to the last tee. While Li, chasing a first title since January 2018, missed a clinching putt, Pieters made a birdie to force a play-off with the pair level on 22 under par. After narrowly avoiding the water with his approach at the first extra hole, Li recovered by sinking a monster birdie putt before Pieters rolled his just wide. “I don’t have the words to describe right now,” said Li. “Ten months ago I just literally decided to quit golf, and somehow where I am now, it’s just hard to describe. “I had no idea I could win this play-off. Luckily things happened for me again.”