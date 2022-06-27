Rodriguez batters Srisaket to retain junior bantamweight crown

LOS ANGELES: American Jesse Rodriguez stopped the Thai veteran Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the eighth round on Saturday to successfully defend his World Boxing Council junior bantamweight title. The unbeaten 22-year-old from Texas dominated the veteran Srisaket from start to finish before a hometown crowd at San Antonio’s Tech Port Arena. Rodriguez, who is the youngest current world champion, improved to 16-0 with 11 knockouts following a one-sided victory. Rodriguez landed heavier punches throughout the bout, and knocked the 35-year-old Srisaket to the canvas with a crisp left hook in the seventh round. The end came in the eighth as Rodriguez let fly with a flurry of combinations that left Srisaket struggling to defend himself before the referee stepped in to halt the punishment. The victory confirmed Rodriguez as one of the most exciting talents in boxing. It was a first title defense for Rodriguez, who won the title with a unanimous decision victory over veteran Carlos Cuadras in February.