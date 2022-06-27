First women empowerment centre inaugurated

The first women empowerment centre was inaugurated at a local hotel on Sunday. In a ceremony, Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) President Dr Mariam Nouman and Senior Vice President Gulzaib Waqas Awan inaugurated the women empowerment centre set up at Abdullah Trade Centre on Kutchery Road.

The aim of setting up women empowerment centre was to help businesswomen and guide about trade and entrepreneurship. The ceremony was organized by Coordinator Muddassar Mushtaq, Recruiting Manager Sania Komal, Area Manager Benish of State Life of Pakistan. Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) Madiha Faisal, Zonal Head State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Tariq Mehmood Sheikh, RC State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Zulfiqar Gilani, Sector Head State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan Muhammad Tariq and workingwomen from different walks of life attended the ceremony.