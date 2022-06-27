Pakistan-IMF deal to be sealed tomorrow

According to the Ministry of Finance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will present economic and fiscal policies for the purpose of a new agreement to provide Pakistan with an economic aid package. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told the National Assembly that the continuation of the IMF programme was very likely despite the negative mood prevailing in many financial circles in the country. Given the unstable economic management of successive governments, almost all international financial institutions are cautious about doing business with Pakistan. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s financial managers see hypocrisy not as the main way to deal with financial difficulties but as an integral part of its negotiating strategy, which donor organisations strongly oppose.