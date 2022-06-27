PTI ready to discuss framework for next elections: Fawad

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was ready to discuss the framework for the next general elections with the coalition government.

“We need a new charter of democracy driven by a new election commission and fresh polls,” he said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

Fawad said that the PTI had its right over five reserved seats of Punjab and to deny it of its right of representation is unfortunate. He added that the reserved seats had nothing to do with the by-elections in the province.

Fawad lamented at the way Hamza Shehbaz was made the chief minister of Punjab. The Election Commission, he added, played the role of an enabler in this regard.

He also termed the unopposed election of “800” candidates in Sindh a “joke”, saying it was selection, and not election.

On the recent accountability law amendments, he said that the “National Accountability Bureau has practically died… all it now needs is the burial”.

The PTI leader hoped that the top court would hear the cases related to the accountability law reforms and the replacement of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor. He claimed that the incumbent government has no idea which policies to pursue and public is in a state of confusion.

Fawad further said that the state of our justice system is such that the cabinet has decided that retired judges should not be given plots, adding that pension of judges is the highest and there is no tax on it.