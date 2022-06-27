Govt taking keen interest in resettlement through artificial rains in Cholistan: Baligh

Governor Punjab and Chancellor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that the efforts made by the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) for the survival of environment and protection are commendable.

In this regard, a consortium for the protection and survival of the environment with the participation of 57 universities is a welcome step. He said that the Punjab government taking special interest in the project of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur for resettlement through artificial rains in Cholistan.

Establishment of student societies in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is a good initiative. These student societies will showcase the leadership skills of the students as well as their character building. He expressed these views during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob on the occasion of his visit of the Islamiauniversity of Bahawalpur.

He said that the teaching, research and development activities of the university and the steps taken for the welfare of the students and employees are very praiseworthy. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor gave a detailed briefing to the Governor of Punjab on various university matters.

The meeting was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Industrialist and political leader Rana Muhammad Tariq and chief of staff MianShahid Iqbal. He praised the architecture of the new building of college of art and design and emphasized on the promotion of arts and crafts. The new building of the Faculty of Management Sciences was constructed as a result of a special development package during the previous tenure of Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman as Federal Ministerof education. He also visited the newly built Amphitheater.

He was informed about the Solar Park that the University’s Solar Park is operating at the highest power generation level with 13,000 units. He expressed his delight at the launch of the first Nursing College of its kind in any public sector university and had a detailed discussion with the faculty and students on teaching activities and practical training.

He also inaugurated the Inter University Consortium for Climate Change Web Portal on this occasion. He also visited the University Health Center where he was briefed about the Hepatitis Free Campus Campaign.

Later, he addressed a large gathering of teachers and students at the Main Auditorium of Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. On this occasion, 400 office bearers of the student societies were sworn in and the best performing students of the year 2021 were awarded the Roll of Honor Awards.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday visited various development projects in Bahawalpur.

He visited the site of Additional Ring Road Bahawalpur, under construction Home Economics College Bahawalpur, Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Motorway JhangraSharqi Interchange site, and South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur site. He was briefed by the concerned officers about the projects.

On the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, and officers of relevant departments were also present.

While inspecting the development works of Additional Ring Road, he directed the construction work of the road from CMH Chowk to Bahawalpur Cancer Hospital (BINO Hospital) should be completed this year so that people could be facilitated. Inspecting the ongoing development work at Home Economics College Bahawalpur, he directed that the construction work of development projects should be completed properly.

He said that Home Economics College is a gift for the girls of the region. On this occasion, he also planted tree under the tree plantation campaign and directed that a committee should be constituted to select shading plants to enhance the beauty of the college.

He directed that the construction work of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate of Phase-I should be completed in four months. He inspected the ongoing development work on Motorway Jhangra East Interchange Link near Bahawalpur. He said that the construction work of the Jhangra East Interchange Motorway should be completed soon and further improvements should be made in the project.

Governor Punjab also visited the South Punjab Secretariat site. He was briefed about the ongoing construction work. He directed that no negligence would be tolerated in the completion of development projects and these projects should be completed as soon as possible.