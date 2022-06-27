Food authority seizes substandard spices

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a raid on a factory on Charsadda road area of Peshawar Sunday seized over 1500 kilograms of substandard and fake spices. The unit was producing fake spices by mixing husk, non-food grade colour and used edible oil, said the Spokesman Qaiser Khan. The operation was carried out on the directions of Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan. The Food Safety team during the raid has sealed the premises, while strict action will be taken against all those involved in the process. The Director General appreciated the Food Safety team for identifying and sealing the fake spices unit. He said”The crackdown against food adulteration will be further intensified in coming days. He asked general public to register their complaints on the toll free number of the Authority. “The Food Safety Authority also carried out inspection of various food related businesses in LakiMarwat, where over 100 liters of expired and substandard beverages were confiscated, and a shop was sealed. The Food Safety Authority with district administration Mardan inspected various fast food points, upon severe unhygienic conditions a number of units were sealed, while two persons were arrested.