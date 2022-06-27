Bilquees Begam, mother of Mrs. Yasmeen Memon, former Director General Sindh Information Department, and mother-in-law of late Abdul Haq Azeem Memon, former senior producer, Pakistan Television Karachi Centre, passed away on Sunday morning at her residence in Qasimabad, Hyderabad.

She was 85. Late Bilquees Begum was also mother of Dr. Haji Muhammad Memon and former DHO Hyderabad Dr. Nasreen Memon, besides being the mother -in-law of renowned author and writer late Siraj ul Haq Memon and former chairperson of the Sindhi Language Authority, Dr. Fahimda Memon.

She has left her many sons, daughters and grand children to mourn her death. She will be buried this evening after Asar Prayer at Ghulam Ali Shah Ghot graveyard, opposite the Government Girls Degree College Alamdar Chowk Qasimabad, Hyderabad and condolences will be received at her residence B/06 Hyderabad Town, Phase-II, Naseem Nagar Qasimabad Hyderabad.