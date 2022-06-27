Ethiopia shows off combat drones at military ceremony

The Ethiopian army has shown off foreign-built combat drones at a graduation ceremony for military pilots, according to images broadcast on state television. A drones expert who has tracked the conflict in Ethiopia told AFP that the aircraft that appeared in the footage on Saturday were a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 snd a Chinese-manufactured Wing Loong 1. Both are described as medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) capable of armed attacks. Analysts have said that use of combat drones by government forces — sometimes with deadly consequences — helped turn the tide of the war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in northern Ethiopia. “Ethiopia’s public demonstration of its armed drone capabilities is important as this could improve the accountability over their use,” said Wim Zwijnenburg of the PAX peace organisation in the Netherlands.