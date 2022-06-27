Let’s Build Karachi

Karachi scored 168th out of a total of 173 cities on the liveability index.

Putting the dismal rankings into perspective, its healthcare services were given a measly 33.3, culture and environment just as lowly 35.2 points.

Meanwhile, lady luck comparatively blessed education and infrastructure with much better performance but the overall package is being criticised far and wide for having become a miserable place to live in.

The treacherous seas, the mangrove cover and the ever-so-famous culinary expertise have all failed to boost the fame of a city that used to be among the sought-after places seven decades earlier.

Post-partition, the elite of Bombay could not resist a thriving seaport and a fully-functional municipal corporation but little did they know that “one of the cleanest and best kept cities” was soon to become synonymous with a thriving concoction of unforgiving slums.

Life here has largely been reduced to wading through uncharted waters with ironically not a clean drop to spare.

No matter what the provincial authorities may claim, Karachi has not had a dedicated lover as far as one can remember because what else could explain a city with an eerily similar population growth to New York ending up as an inglorious underbelly? The city of lights seems a shoutout to the golden age that we lost a lifetime ago.

In 2022, Karachi makes headlines for neverending queues of people trying to access drinking water (that too, at black market rates), skyrocketing criminal activities on the streets and the monstrosity of terror cells kicking back to action.

Add to that Pakistan comfortably perched upon the fourth most expensive slot as well as a lukewarm response to the government’s crusade to salvage the commercial headquarters, and its race to the bottom becomes as clear as daylight.

The toxicities are not to reaffirm a doomsday scenario. Rather, the international recognition of our problems comes as a much-need reality check to realise that Karachi deserves better.

After all, it is still a city that saw brilliant public works like the Karachi Circular Railway flashing through the darkness before. Today, it is once again waiting for marvellous wonders to whip up the galore of the days gone by. To Karachi, the city of dreams! *