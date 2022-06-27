Nimra Khan’s birthday celebration video goes viral

Actor Nimra Khan shared her cute birthday celebration video that is viral across social media platforms. Nimra Khan’s viral video on Instagram saw her playing the Happy Birthday song on a gadget’s piano application.

“Pre-birthday wish,” the video’s caption read. “On my birthday, I wish myself to always be the best I can be, from now and till eternity. Happiest birthday to me.”

Social media felicitated birthday greeting to the established artists.

The actor has quite a following on the visual-sharing social media application. She shares her picture and videos with her 2.5 million followers.

Earlier, she posted a video of her singing the Manne di Mauj song with Hadiqa Kiani. Their collaboration was well received by the netizens as well.

The actor also shared pictures of her in a blue top and jeans. She tied the knot with Raja Azam, a London-based police officer, in 2020 at a close-knit ceremony. Their divorce was confirmed by her ex-husband last year.

The actor spoke about the trauma and physical abuse she faced during her marriage in an interview.

“I want to tell that every story has two sides, the happy pictures with husband were what I was showing to people but what was happening with me was something not to be shared with,” she said.

She added: “You should tolerate abuse to an extent, when it intensifies and exceeds from level of tolerance, one should leave right away, take a decision and move on.”