‘The Sound of Music’ stars who played the von Trapp children reunite to honour Julie Andrews

The Hollywood Hills were alive with the sound of music with this reunion. Julie Andrews received the AFI Live Achievement Award at a Gala Tribute in Los Angeles on June 9, and the stars who played the von Trapp children in The Sound of Music came together to celebrate her career. Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Duane Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner and Kym Karath walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater and at one point led the crowd in a sing-along of “Do Re Mi.” And before they had to say so long, farewell for the night, they got a group picture with Andrews, who played Maria in the 1965 film and received an Academy Award nomination for her role. Unfortunately, not all of the film’s family members could be there. Charmian Carr and Heather Menzies-Urich, who portrayed Liesl and Louisa von Trapp in the movie, died in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and Christopher Plummer, who played Captain Georg von Trapp, passed away last year. The Sound of Music stars weren’t the only ones to attend the big event. Hector Elizondo, who played Joe in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel, gave a speech and Anne Hathaway, who portrayed Mia Thermopolis in the movies, sent a recorded message, as well.