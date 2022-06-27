Mehwish shares mesmerizing snippet from set of ‘London Nahi Jaunga’

Superstar Mehwish Hayat always makes it to the headlines, courtesy of her excellent acting skills and flawless beauty.

The diva, who is promoting her upcoming film ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ along with her co-star Humayun Saeed, now shared a behind-the-scene snippet from the movie on her Instagram account.

Mehwish knows how to grab the eyeballs of her admirers, that is why she always comes up with jaw-dropping glimpses.

For the caption of the photo, Mehwish wrote: “Turn the tables”.

In the comments sections, fans responded to the picture with great zeal and praised the starlet by dropping penned statements and plenty of emoticons.

One of the followers wrote: “Beautiful”, another of the netizens liked her hairstyle and wrote: “Your hairstyle, wow”.