Coke Studio’s sensation hit Pasoori’s enduring popularity has cemented its status as the song of the year as it reached new heights by hitting 200 million views.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s groovy Coke Studio 14 offering was an instant hit beyond borders with music buffs at home and abroad who still failed to grow tired of the hit track. Pasoori’s international fame continues with celebrities from around the world still enjoying the track.