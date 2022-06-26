WTI trendline breakout spells trouble as retail traders buy

WTI crude oil prices fell this past week, extending losses since the beginning of this month amid rising recession woes. In fact, the commodity confirmed a breakout under a rising trendline from December, opening the door to extending losses in the sessions ahead. However, prices did leave behind a bullish Morning Star candlestick pattern. A push back above the former trendline may hint at uptrend resumption. Immediate support sits at the 38.2pc Fibonacci retracement level at 103.83. Confirming a breakout under this level could hint at downtrend resumption, placing the focus on the May low at 98.22 before the 92.95 – 95.11 support zone come into focus. Around this range is also when the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may kick in, perhaps reinstating the dominant upside focus.