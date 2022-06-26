Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Saturday said that the design of an Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake. Taking to the Twitter handle, the central bank clarified that the design circulating on various social media platforms regarding a commemorative banknote to be issued on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan is fake. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) extended the last date for exchanging old banknotes of Rs10,50,100 and1,000 till December 31, 2022. The central bank said that the old Currency notes are exchangeable from the offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporations. It said that these banknotes are exchangeable from SBP BSC Offices located at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad and D. I. Khan.