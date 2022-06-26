Kvitova wins Eastbourne to bolster Wimbledon prospects

EASTBOURNE: Petra Kvitova warmed up for Wimbledon by winning the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a 6-3, 6-2 rout of Jelena Ostapenko on Saturday. Kvitova needed just 77 minutes to finish off former French Open champion Ostapenko as the Czech veteran produced the kind of dominant grass-court tennis that earned her two Wimbledon titles. The 32-year-old, who lost the 2011 Eastbourne final to Marion Bartoli, ended Ostapenko’s reign as the women’s champion at Devonshire Park in emphatic fashion, demolishing the Latvian with her booming serve and fierce forehands. “I had already experienced losing in a final, so I guess I am lucky. Playing on the grass is very special for me, especially when you step onto a beautiful court such as here,” Kvitova said. “It’s really nice to play in front of the people again; in the pandemic it was a really tough time, it’s such a better feeling.” Kvitova’s 29th career singles title is a major confidence boost ahead of her Wimbledon first round meeting with Italian Jasmine Paolini.