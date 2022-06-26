Hania melts hearts with a cute picture

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Hania Aamir has been entertaining the audience with her work for a long time now. She is known for her acting skills, good looks and fashion sense. Her hard work and charismatic persona are the reasons why her fans have fallen head over heels for her.

The Janaan actor also makes sure to spend quality time with her loved ones and is quite active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following.

She has recently shared pictures on her Instagram in which she can be seen pampering her pet dog. This adorable picture of Hania and her dog is definitely melting our hearts! The 25-year-old seems to be a true animal lover to the core as her recent appearance spots her adorable self while playing with her dog.

As she plays with the dog, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon actress flashes her million-dollar smile and made us fall in love with her all over again.

On the work front, Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman Khan’s film Parde Mein Rehne Do was recently released on Eid al-Fitr, 3 May 2022 and is directed and produced by Wajahat Rauf under Showcase Productions.