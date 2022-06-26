‘Loota Rey’ — first peppy romance song from ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’ released

After weeks filled with hints and teases, the wait is finally over as the first peppy romance song from the upcoming movie Quaid-i-Azam Zindabad is set to release today.

Two Pakistani leading stars, Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan are coming together for the first time on screen while the duo is in the news ahead of the release of their much-anticipated project.

Mahira teased fans with behind-the-scenes moment in the latest post on Instagram. “Are you ready for Loota Re,” she wrote. Meanwhile, the eccentricity of the environment is overpowered by the Mahira and Fahad who groove in cheek-to-cheek style. Lollywood’s upcoming rom-com Quad-i-Azam Zindabad will be released on Eidul Adha worldwide. The project is reportedly the fifth collaboration between Mustafa and film director Nabeel Qureshi, after Na Maloom Afraad, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Actor in Law and Load Wedding.

In the first glimpse, Fahad Mustafa appeared as a cop with a sharply twirled moustache, flashy biceps and aviators while Mahira was seen having an action moment.