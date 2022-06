Gorgeous Mehwish Hayat and ever-green Humayun Saeed are nowadays promoting their upcoming film “London Nahi Jaunga” at different places. On Friday, the stars of London Nahi Jaunga Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed surprised Karachites at McDonalds. The couple was spotted taking and handing over customers’ orders at McDonald’s drive thru in Karachi for the promotion of their film in a unique way. The stars couldn’t contain their excitement and neither could their fans.