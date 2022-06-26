Imran announces rallies against govt on July 2

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced holding anti-government public gatherings in all major cities across the country on July 2 with him addressing the main event at Islamabad’s Parade Ground. Addressing a news conference at his Bani Gala residence, the former prime minister said that he is gathering people from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He urged the people belonging to big cities to come out and protest.

Earlier in his address, the PTI Chairman explained his party’s decision to file a petition in the Supreme Court against the amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws. The former prime minister said that the country would head towards destruction due to the government’s changes in the NAB laws as they will allow all the criminals to roam freely without getting apprehended for their crimes. Khan said that the leaders in the coalition government have taken National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) II. “The NAB amendments have allowed them to cover their corruption,” he added. Talking about the super tax imposed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier, the ex-premier said that the corporate tax will be increased up to 39% due to the super tax while the corporate tax in India and Bangladesh is around 25%.

“The decision has put more burden on the masses and the production cost will also increase. Due to this, the industries have started terminating their employees,” he said, highlighting the impact of the “tough decisions” taken by the coalition government. The PTI chairman warned that after increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, the government will impose levies on petroleum products.