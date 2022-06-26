Blast in Jacobabad kills one, injures at least eight

One person was killed and eight others suffered injuries when a bomb planted in a motorcycle parked on Maula Dad Road in Jacobabad exploded, a private TV channel reported Friday. Rescue workers shifted four seriously injured persons to medical facilities in Larkano. Police arrested a suspect who was handed over by locals present at the crime scene. Law enforcement agencies arrived at the spot and cordoned off the area in the Mola Mada Phattak locality of the town. After visiting the injured in the hospital, SSP Jacobabad Sameer Noor Chana said law enforcement agencies have initiated an investigation. “The nature of the blast is being investigated,” he told the media. Confirming the death of a civilian, identified as Ghulam Mustafa Jakhrani, Channa confirmed that two policemen were also injured. On May 24, the Sindh government imposed Section 144 across the province for at least 20 days in the wake of “rising terror incidents” in the province, especially Karachi. The ban came amid a fresh wave of terrorism in Karachi claiming several lives over the months of April and May.