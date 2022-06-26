Meeting mulls way to tackle fake news

An important consultative meeting between Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and representatives of journalistic organizations begun here Saturday. Redressal of two components of fake news, ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ was being discussed in the meeting.

The meeting was taking place in the light of the agreement between the Joint Action Committee of Journalist Organizations and the government on legislation to curb fake news. The meeting, chaired by Marriyum Aurangzeb, was being attended by Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid and senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Representatives of the Joint Action Committee participating in the meeting via video link.