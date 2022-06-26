Govt committed to transform Pakistan into knowledge-based society: Baligh

Governor Punjab Engr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that the government was committed to transform the beloved homeland Pakistan into a knowledge based society.

Universities are centers of higher learning that have a responsibility to prepare our students to face global challenges.

The governor expressed these views while addressing a large gathering of teachers and students at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

During his visit, he inaugurated the new building of the Faculty of Computing at the Islamia University Bahawalpur.

The Governor Punjab inaugurated the rainy season tree planting campaign as well as an exhibition of works of art at the College of Art and Design.

In his address, the governor said that the schemes to promote education, including scholarships, fee waiver scheme and laptop supply program, have been immediately revived. The laptop scheme is in fact a great effort to expand the scope of research and quality education in the country and access to information technology.

He asked the students to turn their educational activities into finding answers to individual, regional and national issues. Just as the nation is making sacrifices for their education, let them also contribute to the collective development and prosperity.

He said that the land of Bahawalpur and Cholistan was full of philanthropy and love of Khawaja Ghulam Farid. Bahawalpur has been a center of knowledge and civilization. Educational institutions had established national and international recognition.

The governor commended the recent achievements of the University including the provision of thousands of admissions, the extraordinary increase in the number of new faculties and teaching departments, the launch of programs tailored to market needs, significant progress in global rankings, development activities.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob in his welcome address thanked the Governor for coming and said that all the achievements of the university were made possible by the hard work of the faculty and staff and the support of the government.

He said that the full support of Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz was very much appreciated for using the system of increasing rainfall with the help of modern technology to make the 6 million acres of Cholistan desert cultivable.

Baligh inaugurates addition of 8 new buses to Speedo Bus Service: Governor Punjab Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Saturday inaugurated the addition of eight buses to the existing pool of Speedo Bus Service and new machinery of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company at a function held at Circuit House here.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, MPA Afzal Gill, MPA Hasina Begum, former Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, former MNA Begum Parveen Masood Bhatti, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, Dr Rana Muhammad Tariq, and office bearers and workers of PML-N were present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab said that the residents of Bahawalpur were deprived of the right to Speedo Bus Service. The service has been restored on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz and 8 additional buses have been provided for the service. He said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company was set up for better sanitation system.

He said that additional machinery has been provided for the works including operational vehicles, containers, dumpers and other machinery. Governor Punjab said that the stop of Karakoram Express train at Bahawalpur railway station has been restored. He said that the construction work of the bridge on the Zakheera bypass is being completed to facilitate the masses.

In this regard, funds have been provided to the NHA. Several public welfare projects were completed including construction of Civil Hospital, Home Economics College, underpass, two lane roads, Cholistan Veterinary University, Cardiac Center, Kidney Center and other development works have been started.