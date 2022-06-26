Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 26 June 2022 is being sold for Rs. 116170 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 135500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 26 June 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 135500 Rs. 124207 Rs. 118563 Rs. 101625 per 10 Gram Rs. 116170 Rs. 106488 Rs. 101649 Rs. 87128 per Gram Gold Rs. 11617 Rs. 10649 Rs. 10165 Rs. 8713

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.