PM felicitates Qatari’s Amir on 9th anniversary of his rule

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday extended his congratulations to Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the 9th anniversary of assuming reins of the government.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Qatar was making massive strides under the leadership of Amir of Qatar and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar remained excellent.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the 9th anniversary of assuming reins of government. Qatar is making massive strides under his leadership & the bilateral relations between Pakistan & Qatar remain excellent,” he posted in a tweet.