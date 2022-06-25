President Alvi accepts resignation of GB Governor Jalal Hussain Maqpoon

On Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi accepted the resignation of Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The president also named Syed Amjad Ali, Speaker of the Gilgit Baltistan Assembly, as interim governor until a new governor is selected.

Separately, the president named Zaheer Pervaiz Khan, a former 21-grade foreign office official, to the Federal Public Service Commission.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی نے گورنر گلگت بلتستان راجہ جلال حسین مقپون کا استعفیٰ منظور کر لیا صدر مملکت نے گلگت بلتستان اسمبلی کے سپیکر سید امجد علی کی نئے گورنر کی تعیناتی تک بطور گورنر گلگت بلتستان نامزدگی بھی کردی — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) June 25, 2022

The post of GB governor GB fell vacant on April 19, 2022 after Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon had resigned from the office. Since his resignation, the region is functioning without a governor.

Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon had been appointed governor of Gilgit-Baltistan on September 27, 2018.