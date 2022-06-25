Arrangements finalized for first phase of LG elections

MIRPURKHAS: The preparations for conducting local body elections in Mirpurkhas district have been finalized, ensuring strict security at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations.

According to details, the population of Mirpurkhas district is 1,504,440 while the number of registered voters is 843,829 including 456,100 male and 387,721 female voters and 836 polling stations were established.

The population of Mirpurkhas Municipal corporation is 349,332 while the number of registered voters is 205,551 – 111579 male and 93,972 female voters.

Likewise, the population of Town Municipal Corporation Mir Sher Muhammad Khan Talpur is 183,741 while number of registered voters is 110,064, including 60,092 male and 49,972 female voters.

Similarly, the population of Town Municipal corporation Syed Khadim Ali Shah is 165,591 and number of registered voters is 95,487 including 51,487 male and 44,000 female voters.

Meanwhile, 80 candidates have been elected unopposed.