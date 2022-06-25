‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ — Anil Kapoor is the soul of the film

When estranged couple Kuku and Naina come to India from Canada, hoping to break the news of their impending divorce after the big fat desi wedding in the house, little do they know that there is an even bigger shocker, waiting for them back home. Right from the time Kuku sets his eyes on Naina, he knows she’s the one. From childhood to adulthood, theirs is a textbook romance, but five years into the marriage and things begin to fall apart. So much so that the two decide to part ways, but the biggest challenge is to break the news to their families. Especially, to Kuku’s loud and boisterous family that is all geared up for their younger daughter Ginni’s wedding. It sounds like a simple plot, but wait till director Raj Mehta and his writers rapidly throw one relationship issue after the other at you. The makers take every stereotypical Indian problem and give it a comedic twist. From pesky aunties torturing newlyweds for ‘good news’, to a young girl getting married to a man she doesn’t love just because she wants to be “settled”. The film throws light on several issues softly, and always with a sense of humour. Raj Mehta’s flawed and real characters and their problems are relatable. The entire narrative is a roller coaster ride of relationship issues that aren’t easy to be resolved, but handled with enough tact to never make this film a tedious watch.

Anil Kapoor is the absolute life of the party here. The actor is in top form as the loud and colourful family patriarch Bheem. The role is tailor-made for him as he makes you root for him despite all his eccentricities. Varun Dhawan exercises commendable restrain in an all-out family drama that uses comedic respite to come out of every difficult situation. Kiara Advani looks stunning in every frame and pulls off a fine performance. Neetu Kapoor is extremely endearing and likeable and fits the role beautifully. In the second half, when her character gets to lead from the front, she is in her element. YouTuber Prajakta Koli makes a confident debut, but has a lot of room for improvement in the expressions department. Maniesh Paul fits the bill, as the flashy and over-the-top Gurpreet.

While most of the jokes in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ land pretty well, there’s background score to push you to laugh, in case some don’t. The film’s music is catchy with songs like ‘nach punjaban’ already becoming a rage. This family drama starts off well and ends even better. The runtime is slightly problematic and it could have done with a tighter edit. What really draws you in are the powerful performances and quirky dialogues. Just like its characters, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ too has its flaws but at the end of the day, it’s all in the family and this is just the kind of wholesome family entertainer that we need to watch in the theatre.