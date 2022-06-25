Rakul sizzles to ‘Pasoori’

Rakhul Preet Singh has recently set the Internet ablaze with her killer dance moves to the viral track Pasoori.

On Friday, the Runway 34 actress turned to Instagram to post a video of her dance to the popular song sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

In the video, the Attack star could be seen donning a black traditional dress and looked ravishing while grooving to the melody. Sharing the reel, the actress captioned it, “Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best.”

In no time, fans were left mesmerised with her impeccable dance step and belly moves. One fan commented, “Oh, it’s so gorgeous.” Another chimed in and said, “The performance is awesome.”

The actress alleged boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani also reacted to the video and remarked, “Can you teach me also,” along with laughing emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has interesting movie projects including Cinderella, Doctor G, Thank God and Chhatriwali in the pipeline.