Weekly inflation goes up by 1.01pc

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on June 24 for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 1.01pc as compared to the previous week.

SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 190.98 points against 189.07 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released here Friday. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.05pc. The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups. Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 1.35pc increase and went up from 194.44 points in last week to 197.06 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 increased by 1.30pc, 1.23pc, 1.15pc and 0.82pc respectively. During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 32 (62.75pc) items increased, 04 (7.84pc) items decreased and 15 (29.41pc) items remained stable. The items, which recorded increase in their average prices on WoW basis, included pulse gram (8.02pc), onions (5.43pc), pulse moong (5.21pc), cooking oil 5 litre (4.60pc), pulse mash (4.27pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (3.97pc), eggs (3.96pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (3.75pc), pulse masoor (3.71pc), potatoes (2.12pc), wheat flour (2.08pc), milk fresh (1.78pc) and beef (1.48pc).