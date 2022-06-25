Pakistan wins five medals to claim third spot in 4th Mas-Wrestling Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan athletes won three more medals – one silver and two bronze – on Friday to finish in overall third position in the 4th Mas-Wrestling World Championship in Russia. According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation (PMWF), Pakistan’s Ali Azhar had to settle for the silver medal in the 70kgs weight category after going down against Russia’s Nikanorov Valery in the final. Two other athletes – Muhammad Alam and Shiraz Ali – ended their campaign with bronze medals in their respective categories.

On Thursday, Waqas Afzal Bhatti and Muhammad Saad won silver medals for Pakistan. Waqas earned silver medal in 125kgs category while Saad earned the silver medal in 60kgs weight category competition. Waqas had outclassed his opponent from India, Sheikh Abdul Ahad Yunus, in a qualifying round bout before winning his semi-final on way to the final. Saad, meanwhile, defeated wrestlers from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in initial bouts before outclassing the Serbian opponent in the semifinal. He couldn’t continue his winning run momentum in the final and had to settle for silver medal. With this, Pakistan amassed 34 points for the team position and ended their campaign in the third position in the 45-team championship. Pakistan was represented by 11 players, including one female, in different weight categories.