NOC Pakistan celebrates Olympic Day with colourful ceremony

LAHORE: The National Olympic Committee (NOC) Pakistan, also known as Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), celebrated the Olympic Day 2020 here on Thursday by organizing various activities for athletes, Olympians, kids and youngsters. The Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide on June 23rd each year to commemorate the birth of the Modern Olympics Games that were held in Paris, France back in June, 1894. This day is one of the key events of annual calendar where National Olympic Committees all over the world engage with partners for promotion of Olympism in the community. Thousands of people of all ages participate in sporting and cultural activities, such as fun runs, exhibitions, music, tree plantation, beach cleaning and educational seminars. The Pakistan Olympic Association also regularly celebrates the Olympic Day every year.

The POA celebrated the Olympic Day at DHA Lahore by organising a walk from DHA Head Office to Sports Complex and exhibition hockey match between Olympians and youngsters. National medalists as well as civil society and children of all ages also participated in the Olympic Day. The messages of Thomas Bach, IOC President, and Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, President NOC Pakistan, were also shown to the audience followed by Digital Olympic Quiz. Ch. Muhammad Yaqub, Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association, graced the occasion as chief guest. Presidents, Secretaries General of affiliated units of POA, dignitaries and residents of DHA also participated in the event. Former hockey Olympians Col (r) Mudassar Asghar, Touqeer Dar, Dr Tariq Aziz, Manzoor Ul Hasan Senior and Qasim Khan also participated in this event and shares their success stories with children and students. The core of the POA programme was to connect the elite athletes, Olympians, kids and youngsters with the Olympic values through sporting and educational activities.