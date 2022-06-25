Imran gets interim bail in 15 vandalism cases

A district and sessions court Friday granted PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan interim bail in 10 vandalism cases linked to the ‘Azadi March’. The court heard the former premier’s bail plea in 15 cases of vandalism. PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Dr Babar Awan also appeared before the court. Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti granted interim bail to Imran till July 6 and ordered him to submit a bond of Rs 5,000 in each case. The judge summoned police for the next hearing and asked the officials to bring the records. Imran obtained interim bail in cases registered in Aabpara Police Station, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Police Station, Sihala Police Station, Koral Police Station and Lohi Bhair and others. A total of 15 cases were registered against him in 11 police stations. Imran Khan, accompanied by PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan, Shahbaz Gill and others, appeared before the court. After listening to the arguments by Dr Baber Awan, Imran Khan’s counsel, the court directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each for his pre-arrest bail in 10 cases, and also sought record of the FIRs from the police. Additional District and Sessions Judge East Abdul Ghafoor Kakar also gave interim bail to Imran Khan in five FIRs registered by PS Bharakau, PS Sehala, PS Koral and PS Lohibher against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 in each case. Earlier this month, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) had granted the ex-premier transitory, protective bail for three weeks in cases registered against him by the government in light of his ‘Azadi March’. The high court, while providing pre-arrest bail to Imran, told him that the petitioner was being granted three weeks bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 but he could always approach the court in case of any problem.