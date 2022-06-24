NEPRA approves Rs 5.27 per unit hike for KE’s consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday approved a Rs 5.27 per unit increase in tariff for April under monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for consumers of K-Electric The KE had requested an FCA of Rs. 5.307/kWh having an impact of Rs. 10,216 million, said a notification issued.

However, the Authority approved an FCA of Rs. 5.2718/kWh for the month of April 2022 having an impact of Rs. 10,157 million. The amount would be recovered in the bills of July 2022 from the KE consumers. The FCA’s shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers.