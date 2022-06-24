CM inaugurates five-day anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated a five-day anti-polio campaign by administering drops to the children here at Police Hospital.

On the occasion, Secretary Health, Amir Sultan Tareen briefed the participants on polio eradication efforts. He said the anti-polio campaign in 25 districts of the province will start from June 27.

More than 11,300 teams have been formed for the campaign while around 14,000 police personnel would be deployed for the security of polio teams.

He said reason behind the reports of 10 polio cases in Waziristan during the current year was that the affected children were not administered anti-polio drops.

Cogent efforts were underway to vaccinate all the children in Waziristan for total elimination of the polio disease, Secretary Health said.